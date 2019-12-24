Somalia: Relief As No New Cases of Polio Reported in Somalia Since May 2019

The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019.

The last case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP was detected and confirmed on 7 September 2018.

In total, 15 children with polio have been detected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in 2017.

The last positive cVDPV2 viruses were identified from two separate environmental testing sites on 10 November 2019. Detailed catchment investigation is underway and response under discussion within the partnership.