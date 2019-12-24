Somalia: Hirshabelle and South West State Ink Deal to Undertake Joint Projects

24 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

HirShabelle and South West State are set to have inked an agreement which will seen the two regional governments undertake joint projects.

The two regional administrations agreed to cooperate on several issues including security, intelligence gathering, the fight against Al-Shabaab and opening of the roads that link the two states.

The president of South State of Somalia, Abdiaziz Hassan Lafta Gareen and his HirShabelle state counterpart, Mohamed Abdi Ware met in Baidoa on Monday, during which the agreement was reached.

Also in attendance were ministers from the two states.

South West State Information Minister Ugas Hassan said that the two administrations agreed to cooperate on the re-opening of the road linking Huddur and Jowar towns and the roads linking Beledweyne and Baidoa towns to the capital, Mogadishu, that have been blocked by the militant group, Al-Shabaab.

HirShabelle state president Mohamed Abdi Ware was in Baidoa to attend the celebrations of the first anniversary of Lafta Gareen's election as South West State president.

