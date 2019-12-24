Kenya: Is Michael Olunga On His Way Out of Kashiwa Reysol?

24 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Japan-based Kenya international Michael Olunga has dropped the biggest hint that he could be plying his trade in a different league and country next season.

The former Gor Mahia forward scored 27 goals in the Japanese second-tier this season to help Kashiwa Reysol earn promotion back to the J1 league and emerged the second top scorer in the league.

Nation Sport understands he is in talks with several clubs and could soon make another move.

"What do you expect when you score 27 goals in a season? Of course there are clubs interested in my services and something is cooking in the background, just wait for the breaking news (laughs)," Olunga told Nation Sport.

"However, until I complete the move, I am still a Kashiwa Reysol player. I have absolutely enjoyed my time at the club and in Japan. Let's wait and see what comes next."

Olunga joined the Reysol mid last year from Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng, a club he had joined from Swedish side IF Djurgardens in 2016.

The lanky forward is currently on holiday in Kenya and was at Babadogo, Nairobi recently to award winners of the second edition of the Michael Olunga Tournament - Nairobi edition.

The tournament now moves to his home county, Homa Bay with action set to kick off on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

