Kenya: Court Orders Arrest of 2 Directors of Solai Dam

Nairobi — A Nairobi court has ordered the arrest of two directors of the Solai dam which left over 40 people dead when it burst its banks in May 2018.

Mansukhulal Shantilal Patel and Mansukh Kasangra, both directors of Kensalt Limited were charged jointly with former MP Lawu Kigen Kiplagat and a trader James Wainaina Ng'ang'a.

Patel, Kasangra, Kiplagat and Ng'ang'a had been summoned to appear in court over conspiracy, forgery and forceful detention of property and forgery.

However, Patel and Kasangra failed to show up forcing the state prosecutor Cosmus Kilambyo to apply for a warrant of arrest.

The four were charged with forging a title deed for a 10-acre parcel of land valued at Sh2 billion, the property of Tafflus Manufacturers Company.

Tafflus is associated with a former Lamu East MP the late Abubakhar Madhubuti.

The alleged offence was committed between July 1 1985 and July 13 1994, according to court records.

Patel and Kasangra also face another charge of being in possession of the parcel of land valued at Sh2 billion the property of Tafflus.