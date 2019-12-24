Malawi: Government to Construct One-Stop Border Post in Chitipa

Government plans to construct a one-stop border post at Isongole in Traditional Authority Kameme in Chitipa to improve clearance of imports and exports between Malawi and Tanzania.

Chitipa and Momba districts officials pose for a photo.-Photo by Bishop Witmos. Mana

The plans were unveiled on Tuesday during Chitipa District Council members' learning visit at Tunduma-Nakonde One-Stop Border Post in Momba District in Tanzania.

Speaking in an interview after the visit, Chitipa district commissioner (DC) Humphreys Gondwe said the one-stop border post at Isongole will save time for clearing goods.

"Once the project is completed, officers responsible for clearing goods for Malawi and Tanzania will be hosted in one building.

"This will help the two countries to improve on time for clearing exports and imports," he said.

Gondwe urged traditional leaders in Isongole to sensitise their subjects on the project's importance and to provide land to government.

In his remarks, Momba DC Juma Irando appealed to Malawi Government to construct the Chitipa-Tanzania via the Ilomba road, saying it is vital for the two countries' development.

He said the Tanzania Government has already started constructing the road from Ilomba Border.

Commenting on the matter, Chitipa North legislator Nickson Masebo said Malawi will start constructing the road soon.

"The Chitipa to Ilomba road is one of the priority projects to be implemented soon by Malawi Government because we know that it will improve our economy," he said.

The delegation included councillors, chiefs and civil servants.

Commissioned by Tanzania and Zambia presidents John Magufuli and Edgar Lungu, respectively in September this year, Tunduma-Nakonde One-Stop Border Post hosts 18 government departments from Tanzania and Zambia.