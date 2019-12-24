Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Provide Update On Recovery

24 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Injured Kenya international defender Philemon Otieno is happy with his recovery process and hopes to be back on the pitch soon.

The Gor Mahia utility has been on the recovery path since after underwent reconstructive surgery on his right knee in September. Otieno told Nation Sport all is well and he is optimistic of a return towards the end of the current season or next season.

"It is now three months since I went under the knife and the progress has been okay. It was hard at the beginning but I'm now used to the hard work and enjoying the process," the former Ushuru defender said.

"I can now jog and do some light work at the gym and I hope to be back on the pitch in March or at the beginning of the season. I am really working hard to ensure I am physically fit and ready for action as soon as I can," he added.

His contract with K'Ogalo expires at the end of this month but he says he is not disturbed and is solely focusing on his recovery.

"I am still a Gor Mahia player. I have been receiving my salary and cannot complain. I am under contract until the last day and although we haven't really discussed renewal terms, I am not worried. My focus is on recovering fully then I can think of renewing my contract or moving on when I am fully healed."

"As it is now I cannot play football and therefore negotiating for a new deal or with other clubs is really not something I should be doing at the moment."

Otieno was injured while doing duty for the national team in a qualifier against Tanzania in August but had to fundraise to get the funds required for surgery.

Kenya internationals Victor Wanyama, Jesse Were and Michael Olunga are some of the players who came to his rescue.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

