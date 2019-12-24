Tanzania's Dedicated Teachers Reach Worldwide Finals

20 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

On Tuesday the renowned Cambridge University of England announced the 50 finalists shortlisted for its world-wide search for Dedicated Teachers. Four of them come from Africa, two of whom are not only from Tanzania, but from the same school - St Constantine's International School, Arusha.

This prestigious global competition is run by the international education publisher, Cambridge University Press, a part of the University of Cambridge.

Christina Ng'aboli is an Early Years Class Teacher and Assistant Head of Lower Primary for

St Constantine's. Dearly loved by the smallest students of the school, she is known for her dedication in going above and beyond requirements such as learning some basic Chinese to help a new little student, speaking fluent Kiswahili, reading to small children as they wait for parents and volunteering throughout the school to help other departments, year levels and students. A wife and mother, she is a beloved teacher whose little students become enthusiastic life-long lovers of learning.

"I'm honoured that one of my colleagues thought of me for this award," Christina said. "We have a strong sense of community at St. Constantine's International School; we share responsibility and enjoy our achievement as a team. We bring our best to our students every day. I love working with such creative, hardworking people. Our students thrive when we as teachers provide a good example of teamwork and share our passion for learning. Families are more confident when children are supported and challenged at school."

Kennedy Ombuni is a secondary Mathematics teacher who follows the words of author Ever Garrison when he says: "A teacher is a compass that activates the magnets of curiosity, knowledge and wisdom in the pupils." Explaining his delight at being nominated, Mr Kennedy said it was rewarding that his student saw this in him.

"It is an honour to be amongst the short-list of 50 nominees," he said. "This nomination has rejuvenated my zeal, passion and energy to do more for the younger generation who are the leaders of tomorrow." Mr Kennedy's students benefited from extra lessons on weekends and holidays to assist them to advance to successful exam marks and on to university.

From the 50 short-listed teachers, six lucky finalists will be announced on 20 January, 2020. They will receive: their name, school, country and image at the front of the new Cambridge textbooks; Free Cambridge University Press books/digital textbooks of their choice; a Certificate and Worldwide promotion.

If Mrs Ng'aboli or Mr Kennedy become one of the six finalists and go to a public vote, it could well be the people of Tanzania who bring about the first win for their country as they decide who wins the title of World's Most Dedicated Teacher 2020.

Finalists are chosen by an experienced panel comprised of current teachers, educational specialists and authors, as well as the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Press board members.

Read the original article on Citizen.

