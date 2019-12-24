Tanzania: Mbowe - This Is Why I've Picked Mnyika As Secretary General

20 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Elias Msuya and Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe has on December 20, 2019 described the appointment of Kibamba MP John Mnyika as the new party's secretary general as a strategy ahead of the 2020 General Election.

Apart from Mr Mnyika, who replaces Dr Vincent Mashinji, Mr Mbowe has also appointed Mr Benson Kigaila as the party's new deputy secretary general (Mainland) and retained Mr Salum Mwalimu as the deputy secretary general (Zanzibar).

Contrary to usual procedures, Mr Mbowe has also picked Mr John Heche as leaders' representative in the central committee's secretariat.

Speaking on the appointments, Mr Mbowe said it was a difficult moment to get a proper secretary general, noting, however, that he was glad to have someone, whose maturity had been within the party.

"We trust those appointed because they matured within the party. I've elected appropriate people capable of protecting the interests of the party ahead of the 2020 General Election," he said.

"We have limited time before the general election, therefore, there is no time to sleep. We will work day and night, exert enough pressure upon ourselves because we want to win and form the government," he added.

Referring to the deputy registrar of political parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza, who was present during the meeting, Mr Mbowe said, "We don't need a permission from anybody. I know this will touch you (Mr Sisty), we are humble people, who don't want to be turned reckless."

Speaking on the appointments of Mr Kigaila and Mr Mwalimu, he said he acknowledged their outstanding jobs when serving under previous positions.

"Mr Kigaila shouldn't think he has been appointed to attend the Fiesta festival. I don't expect you at the party headquarters between now and the general election. We need to strengthen our party from the grassroots," he said.

He added, "Mr Mwalimu made a significant contribution in Zanzibar's politics, which is still needed."

Regarding Mr Heche, he said Chadema still needed his service after conceding defeat in the Serengeti Zone chairmanship poll by Ms Esther Matiko who emerged victorious.

Mr Mbowe said he avoided picking two names that could have been voted by members in order to prevent splitting the party.

Chadema has, therefore, concluded the election of its senior leadership after choosing Mr Mbowe as the national chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu as vice chairman (Mainland) and Said Mohamed Issa as vice chairman (Zanzibar).

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.