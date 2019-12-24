Tanzania: Mbowe - This Is Why I've Picked Mnyika As Secretary General

Dar es Salaam — Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe has on December 20, 2019 described the appointment of Kibamba MP John Mnyika as the new party's secretary general as a strategy ahead of the 2020 General Election.

Apart from Mr Mnyika, who replaces Dr Vincent Mashinji, Mr Mbowe has also appointed Mr Benson Kigaila as the party's new deputy secretary general (Mainland) and retained Mr Salum Mwalimu as the deputy secretary general (Zanzibar).

Contrary to usual procedures, Mr Mbowe has also picked Mr John Heche as leaders' representative in the central committee's secretariat.

Speaking on the appointments, Mr Mbowe said it was a difficult moment to get a proper secretary general, noting, however, that he was glad to have someone, whose maturity had been within the party.

"We trust those appointed because they matured within the party. I've elected appropriate people capable of protecting the interests of the party ahead of the 2020 General Election," he said.

"We have limited time before the general election, therefore, there is no time to sleep. We will work day and night, exert enough pressure upon ourselves because we want to win and form the government," he added.

Referring to the deputy registrar of political parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza, who was present during the meeting, Mr Mbowe said, "We don't need a permission from anybody. I know this will touch you (Mr Sisty), we are humble people, who don't want to be turned reckless."

Speaking on the appointments of Mr Kigaila and Mr Mwalimu, he said he acknowledged their outstanding jobs when serving under previous positions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mr Kigaila shouldn't think he has been appointed to attend the Fiesta festival. I don't expect you at the party headquarters between now and the general election. We need to strengthen our party from the grassroots," he said.

He added, "Mr Mwalimu made a significant contribution in Zanzibar's politics, which is still needed."

Regarding Mr Heche, he said Chadema still needed his service after conceding defeat in the Serengeti Zone chairmanship poll by Ms Esther Matiko who emerged victorious.

Mr Mbowe said he avoided picking two names that could have been voted by members in order to prevent splitting the party.

Chadema has, therefore, concluded the election of its senior leadership after choosing Mr Mbowe as the national chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu as vice chairman (Mainland) and Said Mohamed Issa as vice chairman (Zanzibar).