Rwanda: APR Coach Targets League, Peace Cup Trophies

After beating the rivals Rayon Sports 2-0 on Saturday, APR head coach Mohamed Adil Erradi has challenged his team to go on and win the league and Peace Cup titles this season.

The Blues lost 2-0 to ten-man APR at Amahoro Stadium as the latter extended their lead to six points.

"I am very grateful that we have managed to win against our closest rivals, I think it is the best possible way to end the first round and to kick off a second round of the season because it does not only motivate players but assures them that they are strong and can beat any team." Erradi said.

The victory for the military side was boosted the team's confidence according to the Moroccan coach who is keen to return the team to their glory days after finishing last season without any silverware.

"We are still in early stages of the title race, we are doing everything possible to stay on top. The ultimate target is the league title and the season still has a long way to go," he noted.

"When the season started I noted some issues to improve and that is what we are working on now, nonetheless this season I want to win everything, it's my target," he added

The league will return on January, 4 when APR host AS Kigali at Kigali Stadium and Adil will be looking to maintain the club's unbeaten run.

APR top the table with 38 points, six clear of second-placed Rayon.

