Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Opens New Service Center On Broad Street

Lonestar Cell MTN Deputy CEO cuts the ribbon to formally open the center, which has now begun serving customers.

As part of efforts to bring telecommunication services closer to its numerous customers, the Management of Lonestar Cell MTN on Monday, December 23, 2019, formally opened a new service center on Broad Street, Monrovia.

The new center, located at the corner of Broad and Buchanan Streets, promises to be the best in town and offer the best customer experience to its clients.

According to the telecommunications operator, the center will cater to the needs of customers wishing to purchase phones, scratch cards, e-recharge, SIM card retrieval, and other communications related services, and will be open to the public from Monday to Saturday 8:30 AM to 5 PM.

The new Lonestar Cell MTN service center will also provide financial services such as deposits and withdrawals via Mobile Money.

Al Fakih, Lonestar Cell MTN Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said that the opening of the center forms part of the company's commitment to reach out to its cherished customers with first-class services.

Fakih said the center will also provide ease and convenient services to customers. He urged them (customers) to make use of it to help solve their service problems.

In separate remarks, Lonestar Cell MTN Trade partner, Frank Douglas, from TECNO House and Dennis Walker, a prestige customer, thanked the management and staff of the company for opening another center that will serve the needs of their customers.

A series of cultural performances and signing of Christmas carols by the staff of Lonestar Cell MTN colored the ceremony, attracting a huge crowd.