Western Sahara: Sahrawi Right to Self-Determination Advocated

23 December 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Tfariti (Liberated Territory) — Members of the Intergroup on Western Sahara were unanimous on Sunday in Tfariti, calling on the Spanish government and the European Union (EU) not to continue ignoring the current situation of the Saharawi cause, and to stop the exploitation of the Natural Resources of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (RASD).

During the 15th Congress of the Polisario Front, which is being held since Thursday in the liberated Saharawi territory, Tfariti, until December 23rd, Coordinator at the Subcommittee on Human Rights in the European Parliament, Miguel Urban Crespo, said that the Polisario Congress "is of extreme importance that is marked by a large foreign presence, including members of the European Parliament, and Spaniards.

"We have moved to the liberated Saharawi lands to accompany the Polisario and reiterate our inalienable support in the European Parliament," he said, calling the EU to look no further to the illegal exploitation of natural resources in Western Sahara.

"The Moroccan lobby and right-wing parties, as well as the Socialists, have made it possible to move towards trade agreements with the Kingdom of Morocco, including Western Sahara", he deplored, stating that the European Parliamentary Left will continue to work with the Saharawi delegation in Brussels in order to put an end to these agreements."

Miguel also promised that "we will also make sure that the EU will change its perspective and find a political solution to the Saharawi cause."

He called for the release of all Saharawi political detainees, as well as for "strict and serious" support for the rapid organization of the Referendum on self-determination of the Saharawi people, promising to "fight as an Intergroup in the European Parliament."

