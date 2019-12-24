Mauritius: Action Area Plan for the Buffer Zone of the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Property Approved

press release

The Action Area Plan for the Buffer Zone of the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Property, prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Land Use Planning in consultation with relevant stakeholders, has been approved.

The Action Area Plan is in line with the recommendations of UNESCO/ICOMOS and focuses on the preservation and maintenance of the Outstanding Universal Value of the World Heritage Property to support the development of Port Louis into a vibrant and sustainable precinct.

It aims at safeguarding the quality of the buffer zone of the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Property and ensuring a single overall vision for the forthcoming projects in Port Louis, including the Intercontinental Slavery Museum, the proposed Immigration Square Urban Terminal, and the Metro Express Light Rail Project.

The Plan will be available for public inspection both at the Ministry of Housing and Land Use Planning and the Municipal City Council of Port Louis. It will be posted on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Land Use Planning and will also be available for sale.