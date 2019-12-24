Mauritius: SPV to Be Set Up for Intercontinental Slavery Museum Project

press release

Construction works for the Intercontinental Slavery Museum at the Ex-Labourdonnais Military Hospital, near Aapravasi Ghat, in Port Louis is expected to start soon. In the context of the implementation of both Phase I and Phase II of the project, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up. The SPV will be a 100% Government-owned Company in the initial stage of its operation.

The objectives of the SPV are to he objectives of the SPV are to develop a list of objects and reconstitutions of objects, documents, models, replicas, that would be part of the collection of the Museum as well as develop and edit a storyline for the permanent exhibition concept of the Museum. The SPV will also have the responsibility to prepare texts for the different displays, the exhibition texts, the multimedia brochure, texts for short films to be shown on TV screens and all related literature.

Other functions of the SPV include the liaison with experts and other stakeholders in various fields of research to gather information that would enable the development of the content of the Museum and the enlistment the services of multi-disciplinary technical and scientific teams.