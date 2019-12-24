South Africa: Justice Department Officials Arrested for Fraud

24 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Former court manager Desmond Mokhobo (32) and Mxolisi Kakalatsa (38) an administration clerk in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development were arrested yesterday by the Serious Corruption investigation team and subsequently appeared in the Zastron Magistrates' Court on charges of fraud.

Mokhobo and Kakalatsa, allegedly defrauded the department of almost R380 000 between January 2018 and July 2019. They allegedly transferred third party funds from different courts into a designated account.

The alleged stolen funds included amongst others, maintenance money, admission of guilt fines, bail, court fines, and fines collected on behalf of other government institutions. Both suspects have been charged for fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). They have been granted R2 000 bail each and the case has been remanded to 08 January 2020 at the same court.

