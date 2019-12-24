South Africa: Stock Thieves Arrested for Murder

23 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four suspects aged between 40 and 80 are expected to appear before Kuruman Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 facing charges of kidnapping, murder and stock theft.

On Monday, 23 December 2019, police investigation led by Kuruman Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, Kuruman Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management, supported by Kuruman K9, Tsineng Visible Police, John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Commander, Major General Johan Bean, Brigadier Bossie Jacobs and Corporate Communication discovered a man's body buried in a shallow grave in the bushes at Galotlhare Village near Kuruman.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects could have murdered the 48-year-old man and buried him in a shallow grave. The suspects proceeded to the deceased's sheep kraal at the cattle post in the village and loaded 13 sheep on a white Ford Ranger bakkie. However the suspects' bakkie ran out of fuel and came to an abrupt stop on a gravel road, hence they were arrested red handed with a bakkie still fully loaded with 13 sheep. The deceased was last seen on Thursday, 19 December 2019.

The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Commander, Major General Johan Bean commended the Galotlhare Community members for playing an active role which led to the arrest of the suspects. He continued to encourage community members to embrace the spirit of community policing to fight crimes in neighbourhood.

