South Africa: Police Appeal for Assistance to Find a 46-Year-Old Missing Woman

23 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Thohoyandou are investigating a case of a missing persons, after a woman aged 46 disappeared from her home.

Sikhwari Nthuseni from Ha-Makhuvha Hagumbu village was reportedly last seen on 23 September 2019 in the morning. She left without informing anyone at home and since then she never returned back home.

The efforts by police to search for her at relatives and friends were unsuccessful. Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to find the missing woman should contact Detective Sergeant Rembuluwani Nekhavhambe on 071 511 1213 or 015 960 1029. Alternatively, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or visit nearest Police Station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.