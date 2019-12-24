South Africa: Police Appeal for Assistance to Find a 46-Year-Old Missing Woman

press release

The South African Police Service in Thohoyandou are investigating a case of a missing persons, after a woman aged 46 disappeared from her home.

Sikhwari Nthuseni from Ha-Makhuvha Hagumbu village was reportedly last seen on 23 September 2019 in the morning. She left without informing anyone at home and since then she never returned back home.

The efforts by police to search for her at relatives and friends were unsuccessful. Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to find the missing woman should contact Detective Sergeant Rembuluwani Nekhavhambe on 071 511 1213 or 015 960 1029. Alternatively, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or visit nearest Police Station.