South Africa: 98 Shebeens Shut Down in Limpopo, At Least 380 Arrests for Liquor-Related Offences

23 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

A festive season operation has netted at least 380 people for liquor-related offences in Limpopo where 98 shebeens have been shut down, according to local police.

Officers also confiscated large quantities of liquor, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"Twenty-nine licensed liquor premises were charged for non-compliance," Mojapelo said. The operation was conducted from last Wednesday until Sunday.

Mojapelo said officers would continue to conduct inspections on licensed liquor premises to ensure compliance with the Liquor Act.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele called for taverns operating without permits to be shut down within 48 hours.

Cele was addressing the media in Diepsloot in Gauteng during a festive season operation.

"We are making a call to make this place safer. You don't have to have taverns that close at four in the morning," he said at the time.

He also expressed concern that some taverns allowed minors on the premises.

"We don't have taverns that are not respecting the law and are not compliant [and] we find the under-18s there, finding them making noise there.

"So the instruction is that those that do not have permits or licences must shut down within 48 hours."

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

