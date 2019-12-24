South Africa: Cape Town Metro Cops Arrest Alleged Christmas Thieves With Furniture and Appliances, Including Single Bed and Fridge

23 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A pair of alleged burglars are facing a cold Christmas behind bars for ransacking a Cape Town home and making off with loot that included a single bed.

The duo were arrested at a house in Lansdowne on Monday morning for possession of stolen goods by metro police, a day after officers arrested a suspect at the same residence for the possession of 72 straws of heroin, 17 mandrax tablets, a packet of tik and cash, Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said.

"Officers received a tip-off and searched the house, where they found two leather couches, a top loader washing machine and a single bed. The two suspects, aged 27 and 30, confessed to breaking into a house in Strandfontein and stealing the items, as well as a television and fridge, which they had subsequently sold."

Both were charged and detained at the Lansdowne police station, Solomons said.

The stolen goods, worth R72 000, was handed over to the police, she added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.