Tanzania: First Batch of Expected 800 Israeli Tourists Arrive in Tanzania

21 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Filbert Rweyemamu

Arusha — Tanzania is expecting to receive at least 800 tourists from Israel before the end of 2019 as they plan to visit different tourist attractions for eight days in Tanzania this festive season.

The first group comprising of 150 visitors arrived in the East African country on Saturday December 21, 2019 and were received by the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) at Kilimanjaro International Airport.

According to the TTB chairman Judge (retired) Thomas Mihayo, the first batch of 150 Israeli tourists landed at 5:20am.

The board leaders will continue receiving other arrivals from Israel until December 31 when a total of 800 visitors from Israel will have arrived.

"These are positive results of te board's efforts to secure more markets in the middle and far east countries and we expect to receive more foreign tourists during the year-end days," said Mr Mihayo.

Tanzania is one of the best countries for natural attractions including some which are in the list of the wonders of the world.reign exchange earner which brought in about $2.5 billion in the year ending November 2019, according to the Bank of Tanzania.

