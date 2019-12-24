East Africa: EAC's Absence in Mediating the Zanzibar Crisis Up for Scrutiny

While the East African Community (EAC) has recently been sending election observer missions to partner states during elections, its conscious absence in mediating the Zanzibar situation was noted during a recent Kituo cha Katiba (KcK) fact-finding mission to the isles.

"Zanzibaris were disillusioned that even their own regional body had abdicated this noble role," the mission notes in its report titled: Peace and Unity in the Isles: Prospects of a Government of National Unity in Zanzibar.

The Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC is clear on its obligations to partner state in ensuring peace and good governance in the region.

The mission believes that provisions in this treaty sufficiently oblige the EAC to follow up on crises such as that in Zanzibar instead of merely stopping at observing elections. Lessons from the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) are instructive and scuttle the common argument of non-interference in national sovereignty.

Be that as it may, the mission saw better prospects of the African Union (AU) playing a greater and more objective role in Zanzibar than the EAC.

Although the AU intervention did not solve the crisis in Burundi, the AU Peace and Security Council made several pronouncements about the situation in the country on October 17, November 13 and December 17, 2015.

Furthermore, in an effort to ensure the wellbeing of the citizens, the AU sent a high-level mission to Burundi to discuss the deployment of an AU preventative and protection force.

Under Article 4(b) of its Constitutive Act, the AU adopted a shift of principal from non-interference to non-indifference in matters of grave violation of human tights and unconstitutional assumption of power in any of its member states.

In July 2013, the AU suspended Egypt when the military overthrew the elected government of President Mohamed Morsi El Ayat.

The AU had in March of the same year suspended the Central African Republic (CAR) after rebels forcefully took over government.

Some regional organisations have successfully prevailed over undemocratic leaders wanting to overstay their time in power.

For example, Ecowas, through its military mission code named 'Operation Restore Democracy,' successfully forced out defeated Gambian president Yahya Jammeh when he tried to cling on to power after losing elections.

"Ideally, the EAC would have played a role. Even out of self-interest, the EAC should have played a role in finding solutions to the Zanzibar crisis in order to avert the likelihood of growing terrorism that has shown its ugly face through bombings in virtually all partner states - Tanzania itself, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Somalia in the neighbourhood and, most recently, Mozambique - given the fear that Zanzibar may be fertile ground for radicalism because of its large, idle and politically disgruntled youth population," the report warns.

"However, there are too many glass houses at the EAC level. All the countries are involved in undemocratic and unconstitutional practices and have challenges comparable to those pertaining to Zanzibar, such as electoral fraud, violence, intolerance, ethnic tensions and bad governance. Intervening in the Zanzibar situation might, therefore, be regarded by leaders in East Africa as opening a pandora's box... ," the report adds.

"While some role can be assigned to regional actors, the primary responsibility to resolve the current crisis lies with the people of Zanzibar. All other efforts can only be facilitative. Indeed, the people of Zanzibar, in crafting the different Miafaka and the GNU, have amply demonstrated a capacity to solve their problems," the report notes.

The mission strongly believes in interventions from the continent, as they would normally be brotherly and sisterly help and do not mean domination.

The mission also notes, basing on the history of Zanzibar, that mediatory interventions from the African continent, and particularly East Africa, are not new.

The first Muafaka of 1958 was signed in Ghana, and 1963 Mbale Conference in Uganda, supported by the Pan-African Freedom Movement for East and Central Africa (PAFMEACA), attempted to reconcile the contesting Zanzibar parties.

The current situation in Zanzibar

Zanzibar is currently faced with serious governance and constitutional issues.

The GNU, which was formed in 2010 to bring the two contending parties - CCM and CUF - together, crumbled in the face of the contested 2015/16 elections.

The GNU was the last of several attempts at political negotiation, through home-grown political settlements (Miafaka). As a result, there is a political stalemate between the two parties.

Sharp political differences have also re-emerged and are visible in the day-to-day lives of ordinary Zanzibaris.

Underlying this polarisation are class differences and a 'racial' issue which, over time, has manifested as the Pemba-Unguja divide but, more discreetly, as pro-Revolution and anti- Revolution sides.

The above situation is exacerbated by a poorly performing economy characterised by high levels of poverty among the majority of Zanzibaris, coupled with high unemployment among the youth.

The situation obtains against the backdrop of a history of violent, controversial and hotly contested elections in Zanzibar since colonialism and an incomplete constitutional review process for the whole of Tanzania - at the root of which is the union issue believed to be crux of Zanzibar's contemporary political, governance and constitutional question.

Zanzibar had had three attempts at reconciliatory accords, and two were successfully concluded.

Prior to the third accord - the Muafaka III, were two previous Miafaka - Muafaka I concluded in 1999 and Muafaka II in 2001.

Both Miafaka sought to address the post-election violence and disharmony between the government and opposition in Zanzibar which had characterised the isles.

The above issues persisted and the two Miafaka failed to be implemented, hence Muafaka III.

However, Muafaka III was never signed, leading to another initiative, the Maridhiano. The backdrop to these reconciliations is Zanzibar's turbulent and controversial politics.

Out of concern about the post-2015/16 election political developments in the country, KcK sent a fact-finding mission to Zanzibar from late 2017 through to early 2018.

The team comprised of the following members: Prof Frederick Jjuuko (Uganda), professor of jurisprudence, School of Law, Makerere University (head of mission); Florence Simbiri Jaoko (Kenya), former chairperson, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, lecturer at the School of law, Nairobi University and special envoy of the Geneva-based Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI); Prof Sabiti Makara (Uganda), school of social science, department of political science and public administration, Makerere University; and Edith Kibalama, executive director, KcK.

The mission engaged with a wide spectrum of stakeholders from diverse backgrounds and occupations.

The major goal of the mission was to provide an avenue for Zanzibaris to express their views and exchange ideas about their country's constitutional future.

The specific objectives were to: provide a neutral forum for popular assessment of the GNU established in 2010 - its achievements and challenges in the light of Zanzibar's constitutional and political development; capture, document and assess the voices of Zanzibaris on outstanding constitutional issues following the 2015 elections, the implications for the future, and recommendations for constitutional reform and the way forward; and identify key strategies to move Zanzibar's constitutional agenda forward.

The mission recommends the following six interventions to address the current situation on the isles: restoration of the Government of National Unity (GNU); negotiations between Civic United Front (CUF) and Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and other stakeholders in Zanzibar/a national dialogue; public interest litigation; constitutional amendments; a caretaker/an interim government; and electoral reforms.

The mission concludes that there are clear indications that the majority of respondents want the political situation on the isles to be addressed as a matter of urgency, well before the 2020 general elections.

"In the mission's judgement, the absence of the GNU as prescribed in the constitution is a serious detraction from a well-considered home-grown solution to the endemic electoral violence in a society riven in the middle on account of its racial, class, social and political attributes," the report reads in part.

"The mission is of strong opinion that the crisis may escalate to unprecedented levels come 2020, given Zanzibar's history of violent elections. It is best that a solution is found long before then," the mission adds in its assessment of Zanzibar's Government of National Unity and the post 2015/16 governance.

Constitutional review

As KcK's previous missions and, indeed, the vast body of information on the Union of Tanzania indicates, underlying the governance and constitutional issues of Zanzibar is the Union question.

Indeed, the mission received views on the Union and on the impact of the stalled constitutional review process on the isles. "Ultimately, solutions that do not address the Union structure are only solutions in part.

Postponing the resolution only solidifies the belief among most Zanzibaris that only the mainland gains from the Union while they, Zanzibaris, are oppressed under it.

The reality is that a number of them conceded that a properly structured and well managed Union is in the interest of both the isles and the mainland," the mission notes.

The mission, therefore, recommends that the constitutional review process of the Union Constitution should be revived and, in particular, on the basis of its findings and earlier KcK missions, proposes the adoption of the three-tier Union government as recommended by the Warioba Commission.

The mission also proposes a review of the Zanzibar constitution. This can precede the review of the Union constitution.

Constitutional issues

The process would enable Zanzibaris to tackle and resolve constitutional issues unique to Zanzibar, such as the GNU.

Other issues that can be addressed include strengthening the ZEC and the judiciary. There is urgent need to make ZEC independent and impartial.

In equal measure, the judiciary should be independent of other arms of the state.

In particular, in relations to elections, the courts should be empowered to hear petitions challenging presidential election results.

A Negotiated Settlement

The mission noted, on the whole, the Zanzibaris are immensely proud of the GNU not only because it was home-grown, but also because it was the first time the issues of exclusion and discrimination in government and public life were concretely addressed by both the ruling party and the main opposition.

"The despondency that now characterises Zanzibaris reflects great disappointment that their sense of unity and tolerance brought on by GNU so quickly slipped away and seems to be fading into oblivion. It is the mission's view that all the above issues require a negotiated settlement and concrete efforts by all the actors mentioned above. The mission noted a need for a national dialogue to resolve the historical contentious issues in Zanzibar... ," the report reads.

According to the mission, the GNU as well as the Miafaka were negotiated settlements and achieving reconciliation in the current scheme of things is feasible; it is what Zanzibaris yearn for.

A negotiated settlement is an inevitable option in view of the nature of Zanzibar's history and politics and, in particular, the split in the middle between the political support of the two major parties - CCM and CUF. Furthermore the negotiated settlement should seriously address the issue of power-sharing.

It is also clear from the mission findings that the critical issue in Zanzibar is the presidency.

Accordingly, fundamental to the discussions would be issues such as how to make the GNU work, and particularly a rotational presidency as opposed to an elected one, and the powers of the two vice presidents under the GNU.

This approach assumes that elections for members of the House of Representatives would stay.

While the mission proposes the above measures, it notes that the primary and final responsibility for resolving the problems of Zanzibar lies with the people of Zanzibar themselves.

Other actors can only play a facilitative role.

Kituo cha Katiba

Eastern Africa Centre for Constitutional Development, a think tank based in Kampala, addresses the problem of governments in Eastern Africa not respecting their constitutions, which leads to gross human rights violations, marginalisation, oppression, civil strife and coups. KcK provides critical and up-to-date information to East Africans on constitutionalism, good governance and democratic development.