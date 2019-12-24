Tanzania: Public Land Grabbers Should Be Tackled With Utmost Zeal

22 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MINISTER for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development William Lukuvi encounters several tricky situations related to disputes centred on land ownership.

They range from two or more relatives laying claim to specific pieces of land to institutions doing the same.

A couple of months ago, he intervened in a drama, at the centre of which a man who had been tricked out of his property had at some stage become insane due to acute frustrations.

At a higher level, President John Magufuli, is frequently compelled to listen to hysterical complaints by some citizens who claim to have lost pieces of land to alleged cheats.

He assigns leaders at various levels to address the complaints and ensure that justice is done.

Land ownership is critical as it is central to the livelihood of many Tanzanians who depend on it for agricultural productivity and housing.

But it is also central to the livelihood of fraudsters who set out to reap where they didn't sow, manifested by several land disputes, some of which drag for several years.

The solution lies in spirited initiatives being taken to resolve them, by ensuring that justice is done for legitimate owners, and the cheats are either blocked or face legal music.

The invasion of open spaces in mainly urban centres has over the years been perpetrated with virtually satanic-propelled zeal.

Under the "it takes two to tango" arrangement, crooked individuals and local government officials conspire to turn public land that including recreation gardens and school playgrounds into private property.

Government interventions have substantially curtailed this phenomenon. But the crooked species is alive and well, that is why, curbing corruption is a pretty herculean task.

A case in point is the outcry by residents of Mikocheni A in Dar es Salaam over the invasion of a children's playground by a presumed buyer in highly suspicious circumstances, as highlighted by a news story published in yesterday's edition of this newspaper.

The area's local government leadership is evasive, unwilling to respond to demands for the issue being put in black and white. Residents there should sustain the tempo of demands that the suspicious deal be addressed.

Dirty deals by crooks must never be given a chance to triumph over the social welfare benefits of the broader community.

