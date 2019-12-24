Tanzania Tourism Scales New Heights

THE tourism industry is booming than never before in Tanzania, with the country experiencing an unprecedented arrival of the highest number of foreigners in a single year.

As 2019 inches towards exit to pave way for the entry of 2020 that is as well eagerly awaited as it is the next election year, Israel has once again given kudos to the Tanzanian government and its institutions for its efforts in environmental and tourist attractions preservation.

They have done that not only by their lips, but by walking the talk - jetting in the country in big groups and in special aircraft, to undertake expeditions in some of the many national parks that Tanzania is endowed with.

With commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ in their capital, Jerusalem, beckons this Wednesday, 800 Israelis are expected to be in the country during the festive season, with the first group from Tel Aviv, composed of 150 people.

The group has arrived mainly to visit tourist attractions during the festive season - Christmas and New Year, having decided to make Tanzania their second home.

Arriving in the country early in the morning yesterday, they touched down at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) - the Gateway to Africa's Wildlife Heritage and the Israelis were subsequently greeted by senior officials of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB).

Speaking at a ceremony after their arrival, TTB Executive Director, Ms Devotha Mdachi said it was expected that during the festive season, more than 800 Israeli tourists would spend time in the country, destined for different national parks.

They are also, as a new trend, interested to visit other attractive areas and enjoy cultural tourism as well as different groups that are engaged in inventing and making handcrafted leather, wood carvings, sculptures, paintings, ceramic, pottery and artifacts.

She said that they were not being carried away by the accomplishments, but were instead investing more efforts into expanding the market network.

TTB Board Chairman, Judge (Rtd) Thomas Mihayo, welcomed them, promising quality services. On the other hand, the judge said that the tourism industry and market were getting enriched day in, day out.

KIA has, for years, served tourists who always visit the northern zone national parks and tourist attractions.

They include Kilimanjaro National Park with Kilimanjaro as the Africa's highest mountain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are Tarangire National Park, Lake Manyara National Park, Arusha National Park, Mkomazi National Park as well as one of the world's wonders - Ngorongoro Crater found in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

However, it is now easier for tourists to go around any point of the country due to huge improvement of aviation services.

The Fifth Phase Government has constructed and refurbished infrastructure such as airports and purchase of new planes for the national flag career - Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

That means tourists now can fly easily from Kilimanjaro to any of the other three national park zones as well as Zanzibar - the Spice Islands; with unique islands that offer distinct experiences enticing many vacationers.

The chairman attributed the huge improvement in the tourism sector, especially tapping from Israel and China markets to the Fifth Phase Government's initiatives to improve the transport infrastructure.

He said that the future seems to be brighter. He said that on the cards is direct flights from Tanzania to China by using ATCL planes, the strategy he said was expected to be completed next month.

Earlier this year, about 1,000 Israeli tourists arrived in the country as a result of promotion by various stakeholders in and outside the country.