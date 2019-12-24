South Africa: Mpumalanga Substation Fire a Result of Lightning Strike - Eskom

23 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Eskom says early indications are that a fire which engulfed a substation in Balfour, Mpumalanga, was as a result of a lightning strike.

The incident happened on Sunday around 14:00, and Eskom was not aware of any injuries, said spokesperson Dikatso Mothae on Monday.

"Electricity supply to some 5 800 Eskom customers and the bulk supply to Dipaleseng Municipality were affected.

"Information regarding the full extent of the damage, impact and the expected restoration time must still be established," Mothae said.

She said investigations would begin as soon as the facility was "cooled down and safe to access". This was expected to be by mid-morning on Monday, she said.

"We place a high value on the safety of our customers, contractors and employees, for this reason, safety will be prioritised.

"Eskom will keep the customers informed of the progress and remains committed to attend to the matter urgently."


