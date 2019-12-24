Nigeria: Adeyemi Adediran - the Nigerian Harvard Law Student Defending a Veteran At the U.S. Court of Appeals

24 December 2019
This is Africa (Hilversum)
By Socrates Mbamalu

Just six years ago Adediran Adeyemi left Nigeria for the U.S. he had envisioned facing communication limitations. His performance at the U.S. Court of Appeals where he argued before the court shows he has triumphed over that limitation.

When Adediran left Nigeria for the U.S., his goal was to get into Harvard Law School. Adediran, who is currently a second-year student at Harvard Law School (HLS) participated in the Federal Tax Clinic, an avenue through which "students represent low-income taxpayers in controversies with the IRS, both before the IRS and in federal court."

On September 13, 2019, Adediran argued a tax case before the U.S. Court of Appeals Seventh Circuit. Clinical Professor of Law and Director of Federal Tax Clinic, Keith Fogg, said, "The ability to argue a case before a United States Circuit court is an amazing opportunity for a law school student. Very few get that opportunity even after they graduate."

Adediran argued an appeal on behalf of a military veteran with post trauma stress disorder (PTSD), in Chicago. According to the details of the case, "the veteran's wife embezzled $500k from the Appleton, Wisconsin Blood Bank. . . because the couple filed taxes jointly and embezzled money is taxable, they were both legally responsible for back taxes on the money."

Adediran argued before the court that "it was very difficult for any lay person to determine the exact amount that was owed for 2011." He further argued that "the IRS agent who made the determination as to how much was owed found it very difficult to determine the amount for 2011."

Adediran participated in a moot session in preparation for the case which had various professors from Harvard Law School serving as judges, giving pointers and listening to his defense for the case. Prof. Fogg said, "Mooting is an important tradition in the legal profession. Lawyers moot and in our clinic, we moot our students every time we have to do an argument."

For Adediran, the journey to where he is currently has been wonderful and can only be grateful. Adediran is part of the Nigerians laying huge strides in Harvard Law School. In February 2017, Imelme Umana, a Nigerian was the first black woman to be president of the Harvard Law Review.

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This is Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.