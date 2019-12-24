Tanzanian Police Promoted for Refusing Bribe

22 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Filbert Rweyemamu & Teddy Kilanga

Arusha — Policeman Mr Meshack Samson has been promoted from non-commissioned officer to staff sergeant (Major) for refusing a bride of Sh10 million.

The money was to be an inducement for him to destroy evidence in a case facing a relative of two suspects.

According to the Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shana the promotion was made by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro who has also awarded the serviceman Sh1 million.

"He has been promoted and awarded a cash prize for being exemplary for the rest of the officers", the RPC said, adding that a police constable Paul Edward (F8683) who convinced Samson to take the bribe has been removed from service.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shana said police have closed a sugar making plant on the outskirts of Arusha which has been operating without a license.

The plant which operated from Njiro suburb had its equipment seized while investigations on its status are underway.

"This factory operated illegally. Its owner (name withheld) has been arraigned in court and is out on bail for Sh90 million", the RPC said.

