Tanzania: JPM Pitches Peace, Love and Unity

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday delivered his Christmas and New Year message, calling upon Tanzanians to maintain peace, love and national unity while praying for a more prosperous year ahead.

The President further wished that the year 2020 turns out to be yet another period of remarkable development for the country and its people.

President Magufuli delivered the Christmas and New Year greetings when joining other worshippers for Sunday service at Bikira Maria Catholic Church in Chato District, Geita region.

"Let me ask my fellow Tanzanians to celebrate Christmas with peace and love, but we should welcome the New Year with peace and love,' Dr Magufuli stated when addressing worshipers at the church.

In his festive message to Tanzanians, the President said as the Christians and other denominations were heading to Christmas and New Year they have a duty to pray for peace, love and unity for all human beings without discrimination.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli commended believers at the Bikira Maria Chato Parish for a great job of ongoing expansion of the church.

The President donated for the expansion project in 2016. The yesterday's holy mass at the church was led by Parish Priest Father Henry Mulinganisa.

On Wednesday, Tanzanian Christians will join others across the world to celebrate Christmas in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

A good number of Tanzanians are travelling back from the cities to the villages to spend time with their parents and grandparents.

For the past two weeks or so road travels have boomed with the reinstated Dar es Salaam- Moshi train route apparently easing the high demand for transport to Northern Zone regions.

On Saturday, the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) rescued stranded travellers plying from Dar es Salaam to the Northern Zone to celebrate the festive season after introducing a new train that ferried around 1000 passengers.

The re-established route has so far transported a total of 6,500 passengers and many holiday goers see it as a blessing for what had turned out to be the end of the year common travel misery to travellers heading to Kilimanjaro and Arusha.

Normally it would have taken 100 buses to ferry same number of travellers but the train has succeeded to serve all in just seven trips.