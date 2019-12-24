Gambia: Government Ban On Smoking in Public Places Declared

23 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Madi S. Njie

Two months have elapsed since the Enforcement of the Tobacco Control Act this year, and as Gambians celebrate "World No Tobacco Day" this year, Modou Njie, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on behalf of the Health Minister, declared all public places in the country as "no-smoking areas".

Speaking during events marking World No Tobacco Day 2019 held at the Central Medical Stores in Kotu, Njie said the Tobacco Control Act bans smoking in public places and these include restaurants, Hotels, garages and car parks among others; that public institutions where people meet in large numbers, are also declared smoke free environments and that these include Police Stations, Health facilities and all other public institutions. While commending the Minister of Health Dr Mamadou Lamin Samateh for endorsing their proposal to facilitate effective service delivery, Njie assured that the Tobacco Control Act will be fully implemented by the authorities.

"Children under 18 should not be sent to buy cigarettes and all shopkeepers should not sell single sticks of cigarette to anyone. They should only sell per packet of cigarette. We want all places to be smoke free and we want to start with ourselves," he said.

Momodou Gassama, WHO's Communication Officer in his remarks commended the Gambia Government for championing the global crusade against tobacco use and trade; that a multi-sectorial working group committee comprising relevant Government sectors was set up to combat Tobacco use, resulting in the enactment of the Tobacco Control Act; that the process of Tobacco control started in 1988 in the USA, when people started suing tobacco Companies for killing their family members. He said this is why World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year; that this was at a time when the developing World were just consumers while the developed World were the producers.

Gassama said currently, out of 1.1 Billion people who use Tobacco, 80% of them live in developing countries; that 8 Million people dying from smoking of which 7 Million people die out of direct cigarette smoke inhalation while 1.2 million die from second hand smoking. Dwelling further Gassama explained that smoke remains in the air for five hours after a person smokes, and that this can harm anyone who inhales it; that 'World No Tobacco Day' is celebrated on the 31st of every May but that what is important is celebrating the day itself.

Commenting on the harmful effects of smoking, Gassama said the "impact of cigarette smoking on the heart" was the theme for last year's celebration; that this is because tobacco smoke breaks the air sacks of the lungs, causing respiratory problems; that two thirds of all lung cancer deaths are caused by tobacco use. Mr Gassama said there is proof that smoking causes 7,000 different diseases; that a good number of children are smoking nowadays because they are exposed to the habbit at home by their parents. "Tobacco and Health are irreconcilable. One has to choose and use tobacco and die or stay away from tobacco use and live a longer healthier life," he concludes; that the WHO has been supportive of Government to generate the evidence needed to design strategies to address the challenges of tobacco use.

Other speakers included Commissioner Alhagie Sambujang Kinteh.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.