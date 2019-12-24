Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Assures D20 Million Support for Youth of KM

23 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

As he continues his Mayoral tour of his Municipality, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda on Monday 23rd December 2019 assured people of his municipalities plan to provide D20 Million for the youth of his Municipality.

Mayor Bensouda said this in the various Wards of the Municipality he visited.

"When you come to KMC on Monday by 11O'Clock, D20 million will be given to the youth by the youth Chancellor," he said.

He said the purpose of the money is to empower the youth in their businesses and Skill works. Bensouda told the people of Talinding that it is in the budget of KMC to expand and advance their market and to put up a fence round the Buffer zone.

Alagie M'Bemba Barrow, a resident of Talinding asked the Mayor to assist them in stopping floods within their community during the rains.

Jarra Drammeh the Talinding Ward Community Chairperson told the Mayor that their market is still in the same condition; that taxes are collected every day but yet vendors at the market continue to suffer from lack of basic social amenities.

Sarjo Singhatey informed the Mayor that the Ebo Town/New Jeshwang garage is always filled with wild animals and rubbish which he said is a playground for their children.

"We want your Municipality to take ownership of the place and turn it to a skill's center or a School for our children," he said.

Omar Cham informed the Mayor of the lack of good roads in Jeshwang. "We have no health Center to call our own," he said.

Foroyaa will find out from the Mayor after his tour, what his development plans will be since he has seen the situation and condition of his Municipality at first hand.

