Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives UN, African Dev't Bank Officials

The audiences took place over the weekend in Yaounde.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on December 19, 2019 had discussions with the visiting Executive Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB) , Freddy Matungulu who also represents Cameroon and five other countries of the Central African Sub-region in the bank.

Talking to the press after the audience, he said, they used the occasion to review the state of relations between Cameroon and the bank which he described as excellent. He disclosed that the bank's board of directors has taken the decision to provide financing for the Bamenda Ring Road project in the North West Region. He said the road will revamp agriculture and boost tourism. The decision to finance the Ring Road project was just one of the interventions of the AfDB in Cameroon that have improved in the last several months. He said it was a testimony of the fact that Cameroon was running its reform programme properly. Freddy Matungulu said the African Development Bank has been appreciating Cameroon and that justified why it wants to continue to support government's efforts to build infrastructure, put the economy on the path of growth and strong poverty alleviation. The Prime Minister on Friday, December 20, 2019 also received in audience, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary- General for West Africa and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel. Prime Minister Dion Ngute and his guest used the occasion to discuss the progress of the demarcation process of the Cameroon- Nigeria border. The UN official came to thank the government of Cameroon for its commitment to the demarcation process through the planting of boundary pillars in both the land and maritime frontiers. The UN official reportedly used the opportunity to hand a related document to the Prime Minister.