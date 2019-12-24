Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives UN, African Dev't Bank Officials

23 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The audiences took place over the weekend in Yaounde.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on December 19, 2019 had discussions with the visiting Executive Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB) , Freddy Matungulu who also represents Cameroon and five other countries of the Central African Sub-region in the bank.

Talking to the press after the audience, he said, they used the occasion to review the state of relations between Cameroon and the bank which he described as excellent. He disclosed that the bank's board of directors has taken the decision to provide financing for the Bamenda Ring Road project in the North West Region. He said the road will revamp agriculture and boost tourism. The decision to finance the Ring Road project was just one of the interventions of the AfDB in Cameroon that have improved in the last several months. He said it was a testimony of the fact that Cameroon was running its reform programme properly. Freddy Matungulu said the African Development Bank has been appreciating Cameroon and that justified why it wants to continue to support government's efforts to build infrastructure, put the economy on the path of growth and strong poverty alleviation. The Prime Minister on Friday, December 20, 2019 also received in audience, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary- General for West Africa and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel. Prime Minister Dion Ngute and his guest used the occasion to discuss the progress of the demarcation process of the Cameroon- Nigeria border. The UN official came to thank the government of Cameroon for its commitment to the demarcation process through the planting of boundary pillars in both the land and maritime frontiers. The UN official reportedly used the opportunity to hand a related document to the Prime Minister.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
Sustainable Development
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.