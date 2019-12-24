Cameroon: Mother and Child Centre - 24/7 At the Service of Children

23 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The hospital, located at the heart of the town of Yaounde, provides diversified medical care to children and pregnant women.

The movement of people in and out of the Mother and Child Centre of the Chantal Biya Foundation (CBF) in Yaounde is a non-stop scenario. The medical team is available 24/7, that is all day and all night with n closing or stopping. This is to ensure that they provide the required medical care needed by any child or mother that comes to the hospital with a health problem. It is a routine scene that takes place at the Mother and Child Centre of the CBF. Babies crying, medical staff on hand to attend to patients on external consultation as well as those hospitalised. Women are seen moving from one angle of the hospital to another, at times carrying their babies or a list of drugs to buy. There are also those seen with plates of food or things to tidy up. Scores of women are also seen with their babies waiting at the external consultation box to see a medical doctor. There are about five medical doctors waiting to consult sick children and women. The head nurse at the orientation unit of the Mother and Child Centre of the Foundation, Raymond Tchachi says in a day, the hospital receives over 80 babies (0-14 years) with health problems amongst which are severe malaria, diarrhoea, malnutrition, severe anaemia, heart and respiratory related problems as well as sickle cell. Upon arrival at the hospital, the babies go through a registration process at the orientation box, during which FCFA 2,000 is paid as consultation fees. During the registration process, the baby is also being identified and health situation evaluated through the taking of certain parameters such as the temperature and weight. Thereafter, the baby is sent to see a medical doctor for further examination and diagnostics depending on primary observation done by nurses at the orientation boxes. The head nurse however noted that the above procedure is only respected when it is not an emergency case. According to him, when an emergency case arrives, the team on duty directly takes the patient to the emergency unit for treatment to commence. It is after this, that parents of such cases go through the registration and identification process. Worthy to note is that the FCFA 2,000 paid as consultation fees is valid for all patients for a period of one month. The hospital also receives babies born of women suffering from HIV. These babies are treated in a special emergency unit. In a situation where the patient is hospitalised, FCFA 20,000 is paid as hospitalisation fees for a period of one to 10 days. During the hospitalisation period, the hospital provides breakfast and lunch for free to all patients. Parents take care of their children's medication and laboratory bills. In a situation where a family cannot afford drugs and other hospital bills, the case is sent to the social service of the hospital, which will proceed with the purchase of drugs and other hospital bills. The Foundation since its creation in 1994, has continued to raise national and international awareness on the fight against poverty, disease, misery and all types of exclusion in urban and rural areas. That is why the Mother and Child Centre of the Foundation continues to assist poor patients while easing hardship.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Children
Sustainable Development
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.