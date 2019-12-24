Angola: 1º De Agosto Beat Wiliete De Benguela

23 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated Wiliete de Benguela 2-0 on Sunday in the 15th round of Angola's first division football championship, Girabola2019/20.

The athletes Mabululo and Ary Papel scored for 1º de Agosto in 40th minute and (50'), respectively.

1º de Agosto add 37 points and come second behind the leader Petro de Luanda with 38 points, while Willete de Benguela rank 9th with 14 points.

Check below the results of the 15th round:

Sagrada Esperança-Cuando Cubango FC, 1-0

Libolo-Académica do Lobito, 0-1

Bravos do Maquis-Progresso do Sambizanga, 1-0

Interclube-Desportivo da Huíla, 1-1

Petro-Sporting de Cabinda, 2-0.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.