Angola: 1º De Agosto Beat Wiliete De Benguela

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated Wiliete de Benguela 2-0 on Sunday in the 15th round of Angola's first division football championship, Girabola2019/20.

The athletes Mabululo and Ary Papel scored for 1º de Agosto in 40th minute and (50'), respectively.

1º de Agosto add 37 points and come second behind the leader Petro de Luanda with 38 points, while Willete de Benguela rank 9th with 14 points.

Check below the results of the 15th round:

Sagrada Esperança-Cuando Cubango FC, 1-0

Libolo-Académica do Lobito, 0-1

Bravos do Maquis-Progresso do Sambizanga, 1-0

Interclube-Desportivo da Huíla, 1-1

Petro-Sporting de Cabinda, 2-0.