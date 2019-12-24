Cameroon: Special Status for NW, SW - 'High Time to Silence Guns, Work for Peace'

The Senior Vice President of the Senate Aboubakary Abdoulaye made the appeal on December 20, 2019 as he chaired the closing plenary sitting of the extraordinary session of parliament.

The Senior Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye says the adoption of the bill to institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities adopted during the extraordinary session of Parliament has reconfigured Cameroon's institutional landscape.

The bill which was the main focus of the extraordinary session of parliament requested by the Head of State, Paul Biya, he further said, comes to strengthen citizen participation and to guarantee the free administration and functional autonomy of Local Authorities. One of its key innovations is the special status which the North West and South West Regions will henceforth be entitled to, in accordance with Article 62 (2) of the Constitution. The Senior Vice President of the Senate declared that what stood out as a key recommendation of the Major National Dialogue now become reality with a well-defined content. He said the aspirations shared by the people of the North West and South West Regions were, "well understood by their fellow citizens from other regions who admit that there cannot be a unique solution for the entire national territory."

Considering the special status as a giant step in solving the socio-political crisis in the two regions , Aboubakary Abdoulaye appealed, " As such, it is therefore high time to silence the guns! High time to stop the killings, violence, destruction and end to the ghost towns." He proposed that, "Let us all work for reconciliation, peace and reconstruction." He told the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute who led cabinet ministers to the plenary sitting that the Senate, with one of its constitutional missions being to represent Regional and Local Authorities, was available to help the government with the field of pragmatism of its members, to guarantee the success of the reform. The bill which is pending the promulgation of the President of the Republic into law, Aboubakary Abdoulaye.