Cameroon: ANAFOOT - Second Batch of Trainees Presented

The ceremony marking the presentation of the second batch of boarders took place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the FECAFOOT training centre in Yaounde.

It was with a patriotic song that the new trainees of the academy began the ceremony in which took part the General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu, the Director of the center, Joseph Atangana, assisted by Victorine Fomum, the indomitable lioness Gaëlle Enganamouit and the different heads of poles. A total of 41 players, including 12 girls and 29 boys from all regions, underwent technical tests such as juggling, passing the legs and handling the ball. The first wave of girls saw first goalkeeper, midfielder Mounira Ahmadou, central defender, Essah Jenifer and forward Laila Hamadou, all of whom demonstrated their talent. Same exercise the male counterparts underwent. Among them we can count goalkeeper Agbor William, striker Kalla Charisma and many others. After the presentation, a ten minute exhibition match between the girls of the first vintage and those of the second was played, then another opposing the boys of the second vintage. It was also an opportunity for the residents of the first vintage to sponsor the new ones. For Ekodeck Grace, resident of the first batch, it is about a lot of seriousness and discipline and especially the support of the parents who gave him the strength and the courage to make ends meet which are football and school. It is important to remember that the ANAFOOT training centre brings together the best players from regional poles and chosen after pre-selection tests in the regions, for admission to the Training.