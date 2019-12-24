Eritrea: Training On Fresh Water Fish Farming

23 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Training focusing on freshwater fish farming was provided to 44 farmers from Serejaka and Galanefhi sub zones, Central region.

The one month theoretical and practical training that was organized by the Ministry of Marine Resources was conducted on May Nefhi and Adi Sheka dams.

At the graduation ceremony conducted on 21 December, Mr. Essaw Tiku, head of the Ministry of Marine Resources regional branch, stating that the public has not been taking advantage of fresh water farming, said that the Ministry of Marine Resources has been working on fresh water fish farming project in 33 dams in the Central region.

Mr. Essaw called on the public to raise the awareness on the importance of fish farming and take advantage of the dams by organizing in groups beginning with the pilot projects of May-Nefhi and Adi-Sheka dams. The project will also continue in the remaining dams, Mr. Essaw added.

Representatives of the trainees on his part, indicating that their knowledge on fresh water fish farming and fish processing has expanded and expressed readiness to be economically self supportive.

The D.G. of Agriculture and Land in the Central region, Mr. Hailemicael Eyob on his part called on trainees to upgrade the skills they have acquired through practice and transfer the knowledge to their colleagues.

Similar trainings will be organized in Anseba, Southern and Gash Barka regions, report from the Ministry of Marine Resources indicates.

Read the original article on Shabait.

