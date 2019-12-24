Eritrea: Nrs Region - Annual Activity Assessment Meeting

Massawa — At an annual activity assessment meeting conducted in Massawa on 18 and 19 December, the Northern Red Sea region administration reported that over 90% of the charted out development programs for 2019 were successfully implemented.

According to reports presented, it was indicated that priority has been given to development programs that could fundamentally change and improve the quality of life of residents including construction and renovation of water projects, health and educational institutions, as well as water and soil conservation activities.

Regarding the agriculture sector, several projects with the objective of enriching the environment and enhancing production and productivity were implemented including construction of micro dams and dams, over 500 quintals of select seed was distributed to farmers and that crops on over 22 thousand hectare are in good condition, the report added.

The report also indicated that quality service provision has been realized thanks to the effort conducted by equipping health institutions with equipment and medicine, and that integrated effort has been conducted to ensure the society become beneficiary of the marine resources. It was also reported that with the objective of ensuring water supply dams and micro-dams able to preserve 30-140 thousand cubic meter are being constructed in Adi-Shuma, May-Habar, Dongolo Laelay, Tseret and Hotsit.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and called for integrated effort in realizing the remaining unimplemented charted out programs.

Indicating that commendable activities have been conducted through strong participation of the residents and government bodies, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, on his part stated that construction and expansion of roads, renovation of water diversion schemes in Shieb and Gindae sub zones, village regrouping, construction of micro-dams in Nakfa and Afabet sub zones will be some of the priority tasks for 2020.