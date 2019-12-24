Kenya: Departed Gor Mahia Fan's Burial Date Set

24 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Kymani Kiarie

Departed Gor Mahia fan, Erastus Aduda, will be buried on Friday January 3, 2020 in his home in Gem constituency, Siaya county, a reliable source has revealed.

Aduda was found dead at a guest house in Kisumu early last week after he was reported missing for over a week.

His body was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary and a postmoterm has now revealed the cause of his demise.

According to the source, Aduda, who is an ex-Marine, sustained severe head injuries while on mission in Iraq several years ago and consequently retired from the army.

He has been under medication since then and occasionally experienced convulsions.

"He got severe convulsions and was not able to take medicines and succumbed," the source revealed to Nairobi News

A minute of silence in his honour was observed just before the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match pitting Kisumu All Stars and Gor Mahia on Sunday at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

