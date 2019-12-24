Kenya: Passport Services Suspended Until Friday - Immigration

By Julie Owino, Nairobi — The Immigration department has announced the suspension of passport issuance services until Friday.

A statement from the department said the suspension was due to "unscheduled maintenance."

"Passport Services interrupted today due to unscheduled maintenance. Normal services expected to resume on Friday 27 December 2019," the department said on Twitter, with a statement that stated that the suspension was due to "unavoidable circumstances."

"Normal services are expected to resume on Friday, December 27," it stated.

Thousands of Kenyans have been lining up at the immigration offices countrywide to acquire the new e-passports ahead of the phasing out of the current non-electronic passports.