Sudan: Government Receives Paper On Framework Agreement On Eastern Sudan Negotiation Track

23 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The South Sudanese mediation has announced that it has received the paper on the framework agreement concerning the negotiations on the track of eastern Sudan and handed it over to the delegation of the Sudanese government for study.

Member of South Sudanese mediation team Dio Matok pointed out during a session of talks here between the delegation of the Sudanese government, led by Member of the Sovereign Council (SC) Lieutenant General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi and attended by SC Member Aisha Mousa and the movements of the armed struggle, that the mediation decided after holding consultations with the Revolutionary Front and the government to adjourn the negotiations on the track of eastern Sudan for three weeks to enable the representatives of the track to participate in the east Sudan conference.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Beja Congress Party, Osma Saeed, has explained in a press statement that the paper on the framework agreement on the negotiations on the eastern Sudan track includes economic, political and security dossiers.

