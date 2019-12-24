Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Nigerian Judicial Delegation

23 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chief Justice Hon. Nemat Abdalla received at her office here Monday the visiting Nigerian judicial delegation and discussed ways and means of boosting judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Hon. Nemat Abdalla welcomed the Nigerian delegation, voicing thanks to her Nigerian counterpart for congratulating her on the occasion of assuming her post as Chief Justice of the Republic pf the Sudan.

Hon. Chief Justice briefed the Nigerian delegation on the Sudanese judicial system and the hierarchy of the courts in the country, affirming readiness of the Sudanese judiciary to provide training opportunities for the Nigerian judges.

On his part, the head of the Nigerian delegation referred to the strong and deeply rooted relations linking the two countries, explaining the structure of the Nigerian judicial system and the great similarity between laws and judicial systems in his country and Sudan.

The delegation is to pay visits to a number of Sudanese courts to get acquainted with the judicial procedures.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
West Africa
Nigeria
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.