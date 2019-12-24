Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Nigerian Judicial Delegation

Khartoum — Chief Justice Hon. Nemat Abdalla received at her office here Monday the visiting Nigerian judicial delegation and discussed ways and means of boosting judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Hon. Nemat Abdalla welcomed the Nigerian delegation, voicing thanks to her Nigerian counterpart for congratulating her on the occasion of assuming her post as Chief Justice of the Republic pf the Sudan.

Hon. Chief Justice briefed the Nigerian delegation on the Sudanese judicial system and the hierarchy of the courts in the country, affirming readiness of the Sudanese judiciary to provide training opportunities for the Nigerian judges.

On his part, the head of the Nigerian delegation referred to the strong and deeply rooted relations linking the two countries, explaining the structure of the Nigerian judicial system and the great similarity between laws and judicial systems in his country and Sudan.

The delegation is to pay visits to a number of Sudanese courts to get acquainted with the judicial procedures.