Sudan: Forum of Sudanese and Turkish Universities to Convene in January

23 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Turkish Maarif (education) administration in Sudan will organize the annual universities forum during3-4 of coming January at Turkish Marrif schools in Khartoum North -Kafouri neighborhood.

The Forum, which will take place under the theme -Together with Knowledge we Can Build Bridges of Knowledge and Communication- with participation of a number of Sudanese and Turkish universities , will show opportunities of study at Turkish universities for Sudanese students , areas of high studies and levels of universities in Turkey.

The opening session will be addressed by high-profile Sudanese and Turkish personalities and that the Forum will be accompanied by exhibitions , theatre and heritages.

It is to be noted that hundreds Sudanese students are currently studying at various Turkish universities.

