Sudan: East Sudan Negotiation Suspended for Three Weeks

23 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The South Sudanese mediation has given representatives of East Sudan three weeks for holding an internal conference to put an end to their differences then return to Juba to resume negotiations over the eastern Sudan negotiation track.

Head of the mediation and advisor of South Sudan Present for Security Affairs, Tott Gulwak announced postponement of the negotiations over the eastern Sudan track after it was opened Monday and that the mediation has received vision of the East Sudan for vailing opportunity for components of East Sudan to hold an internal conference within three weeks for reaching agreement over their sticking points.

Leading figure from East Sudan, Osama Saeed said in press statements that they presented their vision over the negotiations to the mediation containing political, economic and security files

He stated that the political file presents a precise description for crisis of East Sudan as it is , he added, crisis of political; , economic and social marginalization that the state should work to remove it. while the economic dossier calls for establishment of East Sudan Development Fund along with East Sudan Bank to be financed domestically , regionally and internationally.

Saeed thanked President of South Sudan State Salva Kiir Mayardit for sponsoring the negotiation and as well as the mediation efforts in this connection.

