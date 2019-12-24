Sudan: Al - Watan Party Congratulates Sudanese People On Glorious December Revolution

23 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — AL Watan party has congratulated the Sudanese people on the first anniversary of December glorious revolution describing it as an ideal of its kind in terms of methodology and slogans.

Secretary General of the party Abdel Aziz Al Nur explained in press statement that efforts have to be exerted for translating the revolution slogans represented in freedom, peace and justice on the ground.

Al Nur stresses the great role played by Sudan Armed Forces and rapid support forces as to effect of supporting the success of the revolution.

He added that those forces still exerting considerable efforts in preserving and securing the revolution.

Al Nur highlighted that Popular will together with Sudan armed forces and rapid support forces' will have emerged in a solid stance resulted in the success of the glorious revolution.

