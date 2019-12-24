Sudan Partakes in Meetings of Arab Ministers of Tourism

Khartoum — Sudan is participating in meetings of the Council of Arab Ministers of Tourism being taking place at Al-Ahsa city in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during December 22-23.

Sudan delegation was led by Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture and Information and Representative of the Minister of Culture Dr Garaham Abdul-Gadir.

Sudan delegation to the meetings comprised director of Tourism general Directorate Osman Al-Imam, Director External Relations, Bedr-Eddin Al-Ammas.

The Sudanese delegation held a series of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meetings and that the members of the delegation effectively participated in the meetings through committees and interventions.

SUNA noted that Sudan was selected during Al-Ahsa meetings member of Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Tourism for 2020-2021 session.