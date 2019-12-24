Gambia: Alagie Sarr - BK Milan Players Need Commitment, Ownership

Alagie Sarr, head coach of B.K Milan has said that his players need to fight to be part of the team and take ownership as they lost their three consecutive GFF First Division League games so far.

Following their 2-1 defeat to Elite United formerly Sporting Real on Saturday, during their week-three fixtures of the GFF Topflight league played at the Father Gough football field in Manjai, said his team needs commitment and ownership to be part of the team.

Elite United striker, Kalilou Jarju scored a brace in the 40th minute of the first half and in the 86th minute of the second half to give his side their first maximum points, while B.K Milan pulled one back but that wasn't enough to restore purity as they conceded their three consecutive defeats in the league.

Coach Sarr, whose side lost against Waa Banjul and Tallinding United before losing to Elite United further said his players need to fight to be part of the team and take ownership, adding that they don't even talk about tactics but players to commit themselves for the team.

According to him, lack of commitment is the reason his team is losing, adding that they need to fight to make sure they score goals in order to get the maximum points.

Saikou Manjang, head coach of Elite United said he feels relieved after defeating B.K Milan and collecting their first maximum points in the country's top flight league.

"Winning this game will really help us a lot because we were in the 9th position and now getting four points would put us at the middle of the table," he said

According to him, it wouldn't be an easy task with the young players he has to compete for the league in their first season in the topflight division, noting that what they want in the season is to develop players and prepare them for the future.

"I cannot say that we are here to win the league in our first season but all that we want is to develop players this season and start going for the league next season," he said.

He said their main objective this season is to remain in the First Division league and look forward to what would happen in the future

In the other games played on Saturday, Banjul United defeated Tallinding United 2-1 in an encounter played at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium and Gambia Armed Forces beat Hawks 1-0 in a game played at the Serekunda East Mini-stadium.