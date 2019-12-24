Gambia: Pakau Njogu Sails to Late Bai Mundaw Jobe Final

23 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Lamin Jallow

Pakau Njogu FC have secured their place in the final of the on-going late Bai Mundaw Jobe memorial football tournament.

They defeated Kerr Mama FC 1-0 in their semi-final encounter played at Kahel football field on Saturday.

Modou Secka scored the only goal of the game for Pakau Njogu in the 15th minute.

The competition is organised by Kahel sport committee.

Meanwhile, Pakau Njogu will face the winner between Kahel FC against Pakau Saloum FC who are both battling for a place spot in the final of the other semi-final played yesterday.

The tournament brought together eight teams namely: Kahel FC, Kerr Mama FC, Sami Kuta FC, Sami Koto FC, Pakau Njogu FC, Pakau Saloum FC, Fass Omar Saho FC, and Kerr Dekodeh FC.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.