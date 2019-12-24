Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Presents 100 More Vehicles to the Ghana Police Service

23 December 2019
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 23rd December, 2019, presented one hundred (100) more vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Police Headquarters, President Akufo-Addo indicated that his Government believes that the most essential things for a nation are the peace and safety of its people, and its territorial integrity.

He stated that "when I came into office in January 2017, the 30,000 personnel of the Ghana Police Service had 458 serviceable vehicles. And we made the decision to expand this logistical base as quickly as possible, so that the Police would be more effective."

The President continued, "So, over these three (3) years, including today, we have been able to bring 676 additional vehicles to the Ghana Police Service. This is my Christmas gift to you."

Government, the President assured, will continue to mobilise whatever assistance it can to enable the Police provide the Ghanaian people the kind of service they deserve.

Already, Government is undertaking the rehabilitation of police stations throughout the country to standardize the infrastructure, and resources have also been allocated for police kits, protective gear and adequate quantities of other essential equipment.

