Mozambique: Frelimo Promises to Honour Election Promises

Maputo — The General Secretary of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party, Roque Silva, speaking on behalf of the party's Political Commission, declared on Monday that Frelimo is prepared to honour the promises in the manifesto under which it fought the general elections held on 15 October.

Reacting to the proclamation of the results by the Constitutional Council, which confirm the sweeping victory of Frelimo and its presidential candidate, Filipe Nyusi, standing for a second term, Silva thanked the voters for choosing Frelimo, and promised "we shall do everything to ensure that the promises made by Frelimo and its candidate will be implemented in an exemplary fashion over the next five years".

Speaking in the Frelimo Central School, in the southern city of Matola, where Frelimo militants watched on a large screen the Constitutional Council's proclamation of the results, Silva said he was convinced that Frelimo "will meet the expectations of Mozambicans".

He believed that difficulties such as the insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the armed attacks on roads in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala, "will strengthen Frelimo".

The Frelimo national election agent, Veronica Macamo, who is also chairperson of the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, told reporters that the "greatest challenge" facing Frelimo is to transform its election manifesto into a government programme for the next five years.

"As from now, we must roll up our sleeves, and comply with what we promised, namely what is included in the manifesto", she said. "We must honour every vote of every voter through our work".

Macamo claimed that the secret of Frelimo's success "was the work of our President. A great leader always moves the masses. People believe in the President, they've seen his work".