Namibia: Asylum Seekers Involved in Car Crash

A GOVERNMENT vehicle carrying nine asylum seekers overturned near the Trans Kalahari highway on Friday afternoon while escorting them to the Osire refugee camp.

A report issued on Monday by police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said there were seven Congolese passengers and two Burundian passengers on board.

The accident took place at around 15h20 when the driver of a Toyota Hilux, for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, lost control of the vehicle, the report said.

They were driving from the Dordabis Police Station.

Although the driver and officials were not injured, Shikwambi said all the victims were treated for moderate to serious injuries.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that a 42-year-old Zambian man was defrauded of N$250 000 by three men pretending to be police officers on the gravel road between Adolofi and Ongha.

The incident occurred around 10h00 on Saturday.

The report said the victim had money in cash to buy a small truck from his friend.

"A meeting was arranged and the victim was introduced to the 'police officers' who searched the victim and took his money from a back pack claiming that they will be investigating the source of the money," Shikwambi said.

The fake police officers allegedly took the money and demanded that the victim return to Zambia as soon as possible, the report added.

The matter is being investigated by the police.

At Okahandja, a woman aged 32 was shot, with a revolver on the left side of her chest, by her boyfriend (31) on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 20h30 at Nau-Aib location after an alleged heated argument.

The report stated that the bullet allegedly went through the woman's chest, injuring another victim, who is the sister of the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and his firearm has been detained by the police.

Both victims are admitted at Okahandja State Hospital in a stable condition, the report said.