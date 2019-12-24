Tanzania: No Extension of SIM Card Registration Deadline, Says Kamwelwe

24 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday said it will not extend the December 31 deadline for the registration of Sim cards.

Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Isack Kamwelwe said this on the sidelines of a meeting on Pan African Coastal Union (PAPU).

He said this barely a few days after Airtel Tanzania threw its subscribers into confusion after those who are yet to be registered biometrically failed to place calls.

The subscribers, however, were able to send and receive messages, transact through Mobile Money, something they say was an inconvenienceqor them.

A section of the customers reported that they received sms on Wednesday informing them that they would be switched off on Thursday because they were not biometrically registered.

The telcom's action comes before the December 31 official deadline put by Tanzania Communication and Regulatory authority.

In response to a question on the matter, Kamwelwe said the Airtel incident was aimed to wake up Tanzanians to understand the importance of registering their simcards.

Stressing that all unregistered lines will be switched off on December 31.

"We are doing this to protect Tanzanians, there are people owning more than 30 sim lines to defraid fellow Tanzanians," he said.

Airtel's call center admitted that they had blocked the Sim cards and had sent messages to subscribers who are yet to register indicating they had suspended the services, saying that they were, however,

trying to rectify the anomaly.

Figures released on December 13, 2019, by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA), show that more than 50 per cent (7,185,528) of Airtel Tanzania's subscribers are yet to register biometrically.

TCRA has, however, assured the public that the law has not mandated service providers to switch off Sim cards without the regulator's nod.

TCRA spokesperson, Semu Mwakiyanjala, said this when responding to The Citizen's query after a section of the public complained of not being able to place calls.

In response, he said it was imperative that those affected communicate with the service provider because it could be a technical hitch related to the broadband backbone grid.

"If the people are not receiving network they should communicate with the relevant company to know the problem before reaching any conclusions," he said.

Recently TCRA reported that with only 18 days left before the end of the biometric registration of SIM cards, only 42 per cent SIM cards in operation had been register.

The reported that there are 21.7 million SIM cards that are yet registered out of over 47 million SIM cards, calling on public to use the remaining days to register their SIM cards.

Out of the seven telecom providers none is yet to reach 50 per cent registration therefore standing a risk of losing out on transactions with Vodacom Tanzania having the biggest number.

The unregistered SIM cards are as follows: Airtel Tanzania (7,185,528), Tigo (6,618, 007), Smile (13,333),( TTCL 825,406), Viattel (3,012,237), Vodacom (9,154,114) and Zantel (573,891)

TCRA Director General James Kilaba said the biometric registration are very open including maintain security and to protect the users with misuse of mobile phones.

"This exercise started in May, hopeful people were aware so on December 31 it will the last day for people to use SIM cards which have not been registered biometrically. So I strongly urge Tanzanians to use these remaining days," he said

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.