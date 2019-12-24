Liberia: 'Anyone Can Get Angry and Talk' - Pres. Weah Responds to Morlu's Leaked Recording

Monrovia — For President George Weah, the leaked damning recording of the chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu, about him (Weah) having extra-marital affairs with a government official, was an expression of anger and frustration.

"Morlu is the chairman of CDC; I mean everyone can get angry and talk, but those that sit when people are expressing their frustration to record them and play them, these are rocketeers," he said Monday.

Insinuating that Morlu's expression is pardonable because they were out of frustration, President Weah was more concerned about people in the inner cycle secretly recording conversations and using such to blackmail people.

The recording was first heard publicly when Henry Costa, host of the famous Costa Show and a stern critic of the Weah-led administration played it on his talk show on Monday morning.

"I don't want to dignify racketeers. Those people are rocketeers, the only way they can survive is to blackmail people, so I don't want to dignify that," President Weah noted.

He added: "Morlu is the chairman of CDC, we have to encourage Morlu to ensure that he takes care of the party and makes sure that party works with the government and the people of Liberia, this is our focus."

He, however, warned Chairman Morlu to be mindful of his surroundings when talking about people.

Clearing the air earlier about the recording, Morlu told FrontPageAfrica that the purported recording being leaked is aimed at escalating friction between him and President Weah. "These are things anyone would say when angry, but it does not necessarily mean it is the truth. Whatever I have ever had to say to the President was said directly; anything else is mere liquor talk."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Morlu has in recent time not minced his words in calling the Weah-led government to order and requesting a reshuffle of cabinet and the dismissal of non-performing officials of government.

"If I was ever recorded, then it has to be by an inside job, carried out by someone right inside my living room. I do not go to entertainment areas; neither do I talk recklessly. The crisis has its impact on me, especially to hear that the Minister of State was supporting her to undermine the party structure. Such anger led to many angry comments that are necessarily not the truth. The president is a decently married man who remains faithful to his wife, and any such politics pushed by the dwindling opposition is nonsense and should be treated with mockery and disdain," he said.

Mr. Morlu said he was due to have a press conference on Monday to detail the steps taken over the past few days to reconcile with President Weah and accused talk show host Henry Costa and others of trying to use the feud to their advantage. "They would have wanted us to keep attacking the president so it would give their cause a boost; but they're shocked at the speed of our reconciliation with the president."

President Weah 'Inspired Hope'